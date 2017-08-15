How has the Gallatin Valley stayed clear of fires, continued patterns of moisture helps

The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
A fast-moving fire south of Miller Canyon is heading north. Officials say that residents should consider evacuating the threatened area or be prepared to evacuate if conditions dictate or change.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season.
