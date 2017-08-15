How has the Gallatin Valley stayed clear of fires, continued pat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How has the Gallatin Valley stayed clear of fires, continued patterns of moisture helps

Every day, Due to fire season, more and more people seem to get evacuated throughout the State of Montana, but one part of Montana has stayed clear of fires. So far the Gallatin Valley has had no major fires, but why is that?

According to our weathercaster Dave Cochran, Missoula and parts of Western Montana went on a 45 day streak of no rain this summer whereas the Gallatin Valley has had no such streak. Also, during the winter the Gallatin Valley saw more snow leading to a longer and slower runoff.

Marianne Baumberger with the Custer Gallatin National Forest says, throughout the summer the areas between West Yellowstone, Bozeman and throughout the Paradise Valley and Clark County, patterns of moisture continue to come through. Because of this, it keeps the fire danger around moderate and high.

Currently the fire danger sits at high for elevations above and below seven thousand feet.

