Tee It Up: Missoula Country Club

A fast-moving fire south of Miller Canyon is heading north. Officials say that residents should consider evacuating the threatened area or be prepared to evacuate if conditions dictate or change.

The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.

As of right now no structures are threatened.

The Missoula mayoral race is down to two after Madison Schroeder ends her run for mayor. Schroeder is now "team Lisa Triepke," backing the candidate for her bid against incumbent mayor John Engen.

A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

