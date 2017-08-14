Lolo Peak Fire evacuations continue - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lolo Peak Fire evacuations continue

Posted: Updated:
LOLO -

The Lolo Peak Fire is now burning close to 10,000 acres and threatening hundreds of homes.

As the fire continues to spread, more than 160 homes have been evacuated starting at the Bear Creek area and extending to Fort Fizzle.

ABC FOX Montana went into the heart of the area threatened by the fire to speak with evacuees.

Since the evacuations order, there have been concerned residents coming to the fire information trailer to seek more updates regarding their homes

For resident Evelyn Carlisle, she said it was terrifying to be told to evacuate.

She added she knew it was coming, but it's still worry some to see the sheriff come to the door.

"Yes, the sheriff came to the door and said the roads were closed and told us to leave,” said Carlisle.

Even before the sheriff came, Carlisle said she knew she needed to pack and make arrangements.

Carlisle also said she tried to get a hotel but it seemed like all hotels were booked.

"Up and down the I-90. We checked a lot of hotels. In fact, there was a lot of people on stand by. We were told if you have a friend in town, just stay with them,” said Carlisle.

As for the fire officials, they knew this storm was coming, but never thought the storm would be so strong.

"Down at our incident command post we were sleeping and the thunder storm passed over it literally rattled our tents and woke us up,” Bill Queen, Public Information Officer with Lolo Peak Fire.

However, Queen said the storm did bring one good thing with it.

"Over night we got humidity recoveries which means the air has more moisture. Also, it’s a lot cooler and that will help with the fire's behavior,” said Queen.

There will be a meeting Monday 7-pm at Lolo Public School. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Fire near Miller Canyon, residents urged to consider evacuation

    Fire near Miller Canyon, residents urged to consider evacuation

    Monday, August 14 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:31:54 GMT

    A fast-moving fire south of Miller Canyon is heading north. Officials say that residents should consider evacuating the threatened area or be prepared to evacuate if conditions dictate or change.

    A fast-moving fire south of Miller Canyon is heading north. Officials say that residents should consider evacuating the threatened area or be prepared to evacuate if conditions dictate or change.

  • Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

    Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

    Saturday, August 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-12 23:09:03 GMT

    The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet. 

    The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet. 

  • More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

    More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

    Saturday, August 12 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-12 20:49:20 GMT

    As of right now no structures are threatened.

    As of right now no structures are threatened.

  • Missoula mayoral race down to two candidates

    Missoula mayoral race down to two candidates

    Monday, August 14 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-08-14 16:20:16 GMT

    The Missoula mayoral race is down to two after Madison Schroeder ends her run for mayor. Schroeder is now "team Lisa Triepke," backing the candidate for her bid against incumbent mayor John Engen.

    The Missoula mayoral race is down to two after Madison Schroeder ends her run for mayor. Schroeder is now "team Lisa Triepke," backing the candidate for her bid against incumbent mayor John Engen.

  • Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

    Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-08-12 04:19:14 GMT

    A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

    A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

    Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

    Saturday, August 12 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-08-12 19:59:56 GMT

    The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries. 

    The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.