Lolo Peak Fire evacuations continue

The Lolo Peak Fire is now burning close to 10,000 acres and threatening hundreds of homes.

As the fire continues to spread, more than 160 homes have been evacuated starting at the Bear Creek area and extending to Fort Fizzle.

ABC FOX Montana went into the heart of the area threatened by the fire to speak with evacuees.

Since the evacuations order, there have been concerned residents coming to the fire information trailer to seek more updates regarding their homes

For resident Evelyn Carlisle, she said it was terrifying to be told to evacuate.

She added she knew it was coming, but it's still worry some to see the sheriff come to the door.

"Yes, the sheriff came to the door and said the roads were closed and told us to leave,” said Carlisle.

Even before the sheriff came, Carlisle said she knew she needed to pack and make arrangements.

Carlisle also said she tried to get a hotel but it seemed like all hotels were booked.

"Up and down the I-90. We checked a lot of hotels. In fact, there was a lot of people on stand by. We were told if you have a friend in town, just stay with them,” said Carlisle.

As for the fire officials, they knew this storm was coming, but never thought the storm would be so strong.

"Down at our incident command post we were sleeping and the thunder storm passed over it literally rattled our tents and woke us up,” Bill Queen, Public Information Officer with Lolo Peak Fire.

However, Queen said the storm did bring one good thing with it.

"Over night we got humidity recoveries which means the air has more moisture. Also, it’s a lot cooler and that will help with the fire's behavior,” said Queen.

There will be a meeting Monday 7-pm at Lolo Public School.