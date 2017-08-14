3 killed, 2 injured in crash east of East Helena

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Three people, including a baby, were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of East Helena.



The Montana Highway Patrol says a blown tire caused the pickup to cross the center line at about 1 p.m. Sunday and collide with an oncoming car.



Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan tells the Independent Record (bit.ly/2vVTSAX) that the crash killed 36-year-old Nicholas Ryan Whittle of Belgrade along with 24-year-old Taylor Angela Nelson and 11-month-old Kynzlee Nelson, both from Gallatin County.



Two Billings residents, a 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were in the pickup. They were taken to the hospital in Helena.

