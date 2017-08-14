The Latest: Fire near Three Forks leads to evacuations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local):



4:25 p.m.



A fast-moving grass fire near Three Forks was threatening structures Monday afternoon and the Gallatin County sheriff's office asked some residents to evacuate.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports some residents were asked to prepare to evacuate if conditions change.



The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Clarkston, which is north of Three Forks.



2:45 p.m.



A fire near Three Forks was threatening structures Monday afternoon and some people were being evacuated.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the grass fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. north of Logan.



Firefighters from numerous area agencies were responding.



8:30 a.m.



Better weather was expected to help firefighters in western Montana battle a blaze that forced the evacuation of 165 residences on Sunday.



Fire information officer Sig Palm says the winds are supposed to be slower, the humidity higher and the temperatures a bit lower on Monday.



The lightning-caused Lolo Peak Fire, which started nearly a month ago, has burned more than 15 square miles (40 square kilometers) of land southwest of Missoula.



Sunday's evacuations were ordered for residences along U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo after a thunderstorm with strong winds moved into the area late Saturday night



Resident Judy Oliver told the Missoulian that a pre-evacuation order was issued two weeks ago. The evacuation order remained in effect Monday.



Fire managers will update residents during a briefing at 7 p.m. at the Lolo school.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/14/2017 4:24:54 PM (GMT -6:00)