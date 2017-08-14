The Latest: Two juveniles cited for starting Clarkston fire

The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener.
While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.
A head-on crash on I-90 closed traffic in both directions Tuesday morning.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
We are less than a week away from the solar eclipse. Our reporter Kolby Crossley will actually be traveling down to Rexburg, Idaho where people will see a full solar eclipse.
We are less than a week away from the solar eclipse. Our reporter Kolby Crossley will actually be traveling down to Rexburg, Idaho where people will see a full solar eclipse.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Every day, Due to fire season, more and more people seem to get evacuated throughout the State of Montana, but one part of Montana has stayed clear of fires.
Every day, Due to fire season, more and more people seem to get evacuated throughout the State of Montana, but one part of Montana has stayed clear of fires.