The Latest: Two juveniles cited for starting Clarkston fire

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local):

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports that citations were issued to the two juvenile suspects for starting the fire in the Clarkston area North of Three Forks.

Gallatin County Sheriff say the fire is now under control. They issued this press release late Monday night:

"The fire reported in the Clarkston area North of Three Forks has been declared under control. The human caused fire was reported about 1:30 P.M.. Fire Departments from around Gallatin and Broadwater County as well as the Montana Dept of Natural Resources, US Forest Service and local residents worked to bring this fast moving, approximately 250 acre, blaze under control. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies did issue evacuation warnings to effected residents and the mass notification system was utilized for text, voice and email alerts. For information on how to register for these alerts go to www.readygallatin.com. Helicopters as well as a few fire crews will remain in the area this evening and tonight and there will be fire patrols and work tomorrow. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes but are being held out of the areas where helicopters are actively dropping water. Citations were issued to two juvenile suspects for starting the fire."



4:25 p.m.



A fast-moving grass fire near Three Forks was threatening structures Monday afternoon and the Gallatin County sheriff's office asked some residents to prepare to evacuate.





The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Clarkston, which is north of Three Forks.



2:45 p.m.



A fire near Three Forks was threatening structures Monday afternoon and some people were being evacuated.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the grass fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. north of Logan.



Firefighters from numerous area agencies were responding.



8:30 a.m.



Better weather was expected to help firefighters in western Montana battle a blaze that forced the evacuation of 165 residences on Sunday.



Fire information officer Sig Palm says the winds are supposed to be slower, the humidity higher and the temperatures a bit lower on Monday.



The lightning-caused Lolo Peak Fire, which started nearly a month ago, has burned more than 15 square miles (40 square kilometers) of land southwest of Missoula.



Sunday's evacuations were ordered for residences along U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo after a thunderstorm with strong winds moved into the area late Saturday night



Resident Judy Oliver told the Missoulian that a pre-evacuation order was issued two weeks ago. The evacuation order remained in effect Monday.



Fire managers will update residents during a briefing at 7 p.m. at the Lolo school.

8/14/2017 4:24:54 PM (GMT -6:00)