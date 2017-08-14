Coal train derails along Clark Fork River in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.



MRL spokesman Joe Lewis says the derailment happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday near Noxon, just east of the Idaho border.



Lewis says no one was injured and the train was not hauling any hazardous materials. Coal spilled out of several of the cars. Lewis did not know when the main rail line would reopen.



The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

