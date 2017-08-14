Best solar eclipse in almost 100 years

By Science Writer Seth Borenstein.

WASHINGTON - The sun is about to spill some of its secrets, maybe even reveal a few hidden truths of the cosmos. And you can get in on the act next week if you are in the right place for the best solar eclipse in the U.S. in nearly a century.

Astronomers are going full blast to pry even more science from the mysterious ball of gas that's vital to Earth.

They'll look from the ground, using telescopes, cameras, binoculars and whatever else works.

They'll look from the International Space Station and a fleet of 11 satellites in space. And in between, they'll fly three planes and launch more than 70 high-altitude balloons .