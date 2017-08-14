Missoula man working on irrigation system drowns in river

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 32-year-old Montana man who was working on an irrigation diversion project drowned in the Clark Fork River west of Missoula.



Missoula County Sheriff's Capt. Bill Burt says the man and a second person were working on an irrigation head gate when the platform they were standing on collapsed at about 6 p.m. Friday.



Burt says the victim's foot became trapped and he was pushed over by the fast-moving current. The second man suffered a leg injury.



The victim's name has not been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)