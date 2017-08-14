Update: Meyers Fire continuing with suppression plans

The Meyers Fire has continued for a month and has burned nearly 14,000 acres.

A new team assumed command as of 6AM today and they will continue to build on the plans of the previous team. Incident Commander Jay Esperance said "We will continue to build on their success as we manage this incident to work to ensure the safety of firefighters and the public." The team will be spending time getting familiar with the area as they go through "transition".

Suppression plans will not be changing as the fire patterns have not changed. Fire growth in the next few days is a possibility due to the presence of thick and dry vegetation.

Structure protection of the Moose Lake and Frog Pond area will continue to be the priority and attack resources have been identified and are prepared to react to new starts should they occur.