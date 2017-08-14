Update: Meyers Fire continuing with suppression plans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Update: Meyers Fire continuing with suppression plans

Posted: Updated:
MOOSE LAKE -

The Meyers Fire has continued for a month and has burned nearly 14,000 acres. 

A new team assumed command as of 6AM today and they will continue to build on the plans of the previous team. Incident Commander Jay Esperance said "We will continue to build on their success as we manage this incident to work to ensure the safety of firefighters and the public." The team will be spending time getting familiar with the area as they go through "transition".

Suppression plans will not be changing as the fire patterns have not changed. Fire growth in the next few days is a possibility due to the presence of thick and dry vegetation. 

Structure protection of the Moose Lake and Frog Pond area will continue to be the priority and attack resources have been identified and are prepared to react to new starts should they occur. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

    More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

    Saturday, August 12 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-12 20:49:20 GMT

    As of right now no structures are threatened.

    As of right now no structures are threatened.

  • Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

    Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

    Saturday, August 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-12 23:09:03 GMT

    The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet. 

    The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet. 

  • Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

    Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-08-12 04:19:14 GMT

    A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

    A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

  • Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

    Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

    Saturday, August 12 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-08-12 19:59:56 GMT

    The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries. 

    The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The BZN Yellowstone International Airport continues to adapt to the growing population

    The BZN Yellowstone International Airport continues to adapt to the growing population

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-08-14 13:18:10 GMT

    United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season. 

    United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season. 

  • One dead after falling into Missoula's Clark Fork River

    One dead after falling into Missoula's Clark Fork River

    Saturday, August 12 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-08-12 12:30:07 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.