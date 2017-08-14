Missoula mayoral race down to two candidates - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula mayoral race down to two candidates

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Missoula mayoral race is down to two after Madison Schroeder ends her run for mayor. Schroeder is now "team Lisa Triepke," backing the candidate for her bid against incumbent mayor John Engen.

Here is her full statement:

"When I filed to run for mayor, I did so with my community in mind. I care deeply about Missoula, it is my home, and the place I grew up. I wanted to serve my community, because I believe in the possibility of a very bright future for our city. I also feel that we are at a critical time where a change must be made to ensure this.

I have consistently advocated for an educated voter, and I myself have sought knowledge through research, which I have continued to share with my neighbors and supporters.

In moving forward with my campaign to be elected your mayor for Missoula, I have had the opportunity to learn more about the other candidates in the race; the incumbent and Lisa Triepke. I have the utmost respect for the political process and feel discourse and competition creates an open and fair race.

In learning more about Lisa, I was surprised to find that our concerns and goals were strikingly similar. Lisa is a loving, positive, responsible woman. I have been able to witness her warmth, enthusiasm, and ability to bring people and ideas together for a common goal. I have also witnessed her be tough, get to the point, and be direct. Lisa is intelligent and nimble, with collaboration and thoughtfulness at the center of her campaign.

At this time I have decided firmly to withdraw from the race and endorse Lisa. I feel that my community will best be served with me acting as an advocate for her campaign. I look forward to sharing with you the positive ways in which electing Lisa will enhance Missoula's future. This is the beginning of what will surely be a positive, proud Missoula." 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

    More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

    Saturday, August 12 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-12 20:49:20 GMT

    As of right now no structures are threatened.

    As of right now no structures are threatened.

  • Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

    Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

    Saturday, August 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-12 23:09:03 GMT

    The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet. 

    The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet. 

  • Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

    Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-08-12 04:19:14 GMT

    A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

    A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

  • Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

    Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

    Saturday, August 12 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-08-12 19:59:56 GMT

    The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries. 

    The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The BZN Yellowstone International Airport continues to adapt to the growing population

    The BZN Yellowstone International Airport continues to adapt to the growing population

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-08-14 13:18:10 GMT

    United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season. 

    United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana’s busiest airport, this expansion is expected to have a 30 percent increase in service to Bozeman during the winter season. 

  • One dead after falling into Missoula's Clark Fork River

    One dead after falling into Missoula's Clark Fork River

    Saturday, August 12 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-08-12 12:30:07 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.