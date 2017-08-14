Missoula mayoral race down to two candidates

The Missoula mayoral race is down to two after Madison Schroeder ends her run for mayor. Schroeder is now "team Lisa Triepke," backing the candidate for her bid against incumbent mayor John Engen.

Here is her full statement:

"When I filed to run for mayor, I did so with my community in mind. I care deeply about Missoula, it is my home, and the place I grew up. I wanted to serve my community, because I believe in the possibility of a very bright future for our city. I also feel that we are at a critical time where a change must be made to ensure this.

I have consistently advocated for an educated voter, and I myself have sought knowledge through research, which I have continued to share with my neighbors and supporters.

In moving forward with my campaign to be elected your mayor for Missoula, I have had the opportunity to learn more about the other candidates in the race; the incumbent and Lisa Triepke. I have the utmost respect for the political process and feel discourse and competition creates an open and fair race.

In learning more about Lisa, I was surprised to find that our concerns and goals were strikingly similar. Lisa is a loving, positive, responsible woman. I have been able to witness her warmth, enthusiasm, and ability to bring people and ideas together for a common goal. I have also witnessed her be tough, get to the point, and be direct. Lisa is intelligent and nimble, with collaboration and thoughtfulness at the center of her campaign.

At this time I have decided firmly to withdraw from the race and endorse Lisa. I feel that my community will best be served with me acting as an advocate for her campaign. I look forward to sharing with you the positive ways in which electing Lisa will enhance Missoula's future. This is the beginning of what will surely be a positive, proud Missoula."