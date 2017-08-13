Lolo Peak residents ordered to evacuate

More than 160 homes are being evacuated starting at mile marker 20 (Bear Creak area) and extending to Fort Fizzle. Deputies will be going door-to-door making contact with residents in the area. Officials say If you leave before deputies are able to make contact, please check in at Ropers Lounge where we have an evacuation check point set up.
The Red Cross will open a shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church on old US Highway 93 at 1 PM today. For animal sheltering call Animal Control at 541-7387 and leave a message.
We will have more information as updates become available.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.
The occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.
A storm that moved through the park late yesterday afternoon triggered approximately 150 lightning strikes throughout the park. Multiple fires have been reported. Fires are suspected or known in the Apgar Lookout area, the Nyack area, Sprague drainage, and Camas drainage.
