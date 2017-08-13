Lolo Peak residents ordered to evacuate

More than 160 homes are being evacuated starting at mile marker 20 (Bear Creak area) and extending to Fort Fizzle. Deputies will be going door-to-door making contact with residents in the area. Officials say If you leave before deputies are able to make contact, please check in at Ropers Lounge where we have an evacuation check point set up.

The Red Cross will open a shelter at the Florence Carlton Community Church on old US Highway 93 at 1 PM today. For animal sheltering call Animal Control at 541-7387 and leave a message.

We will have more information as updates become available.