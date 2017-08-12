Hiker stranded at the Sperry Chalet tells his story

Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.
A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.
As of right now no structures are threatened.
A storm that moved through the park late yesterday afternoon triggered approximately 150 lightning strikes throughout the park. Multiple fires have been reported. Fires are suspected or known in the Apgar Lookout area, the Nyack area, Sprague drainage, and Camas drainage.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
Cougar Gulch is in Stage III Evacuations due to the Sunrise Fire in Mineral County.
The national fire preparedness level has been raised to it's highest level, this year across the country, fires are monstrous.
