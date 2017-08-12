More than a dozen fires near Kalispell

Around 9 o’clock in the morning on August 12th DNRC detection air crafts spotted smoke coming from the McGregor Creek area just west of Kalispell. Fire managers discovered more than a dozen fires burning 30 miles west of Kalispell.

Ali Ulwelling with the DNRC tells us Libby, Kalispell and Plains units are all on scene fighting these fires. Luckily, fire fighters were able to catch these fires early enough and are keeping them under control. Smoke jumpers, water tenders and dozers are on site as well.

The largest fire right now is the Tamarack fire which is burning around twenty-five acres, while the other smaller fires burn less than a tenth of an acre around the McGregor Creek area.

As of right now no structures are threatened.