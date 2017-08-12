Structure fire fully engulfs cabin

Around 2:00 AM on August 12th, Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to a call regarding a cabin on fire on the ground of the Turah Store and Campground. Four structure engines, four water tenders and one ladder truck with 19 firefighters were on scene. When emergency responders arrived on scene the cabin was completely engulfed in flames. According to fire chief Chris Newman, the occupant of the cabin was transported to the hospital, suffering burn injuries.

A dog was also reported to be in the cabin at the time of the fire. Luckily the Missoula Rural Fire District were able to rescue and locate the dog under the cabin. The dog suffered burns and was transported to a vet clinic for treatment.

At 2:49 AM the fire was declared to be under control. Missoula Rural Fire District would like to thank East Missoula Rural Fire Department, Clinton Rural Fire District, Missoula Emergency Services, Missoula County Sheriff's’s Office, Missoula Electric Cooperative and AmeriGas Propane for their assistance.

The cause of this fire are still under investigation.

