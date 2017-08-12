One dead after falling into Missoula's Clark Fork River

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirms one man died, following a river search-and-rescue Friday night on the Clark Fork River.

Around 6 p.m., Search and Rescuers and Missoula County Sheriff's deputies began looking for a man in his 30's, who they say fell into the water.

He was working on a building near Cote and Cusker Lanes with another man, when he reportedly fell into the water.

The man's identity has not been released.

