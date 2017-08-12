One dead after falling into Missoula's Clark Fork River

Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
A storm that moved through the park late yesterday afternoon triggered approximately 150 lightning strikes throughout the park. Multiple fires have been reported. Fires are suspected or known in the Apgar Lookout area, the Nyack area, Sprague drainage, and Camas drainage.
A storm that moved through the park late yesterday afternoon triggered approximately 150 lightning strikes throughout the park. Multiple fires have been reported. Fires are suspected or known in the Apgar Lookout area, the Nyack area, Sprague drainage, and Camas drainage.
A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.
A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare. The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds. One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released. There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
The identification of the man who allegedly posed as a Coast Guard Officer on Flathead Lake is identified as 33-year-old Ryan Lowden. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has cited him with three felony counts of Impersonating a Public Official. O
The identification of the man who allegedly posed as a Coast Guard Officer on Flathead Lake is identified as 33-year-old Ryan Lowden. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has cited him with three felony counts of Impersonating a Public Official. O