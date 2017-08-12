Fire at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

A fire Friday night at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula causes one minor injury and a big scare.

The fire started at 7:44 PM inside the 4-H Cafe, that's in the middle of the fairgrounds.

One person was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation and released.

There were hundreds of people in the area that needed to be cleared so firefighters could knock down the flames.

Initial reports are that it was a grease fire, but investigators have not officially released that information.

The Fine Arts and Culinary Buildings were evacuated, but are expected to re-open in the morning.

No other rides or exhibits were interrupted.

"I think people were a little shook,” says Western Montana Fair executive director Emily Bentley.”But people really snapped into action. They pulled out all the tables, the crowd was calm, they stayed back. The crowd did a great job, and I’m so impressed with our first responders. They were quick to the scene, they were brave, I’m so grateful for them."

The Missoula Fire D epartment reports that it has fire trucks and ambulances on-site at the fair, which really helped knock down the flames quickly.

The 4-H Cafe is relocating to the ice rink next door and all proceeds will go to re-building a new 4-H Cafe.