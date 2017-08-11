County elections clerks criticize Secretary of State

ANACONDA, Mont. (AP) - County elections officials across Montana are challenging Secretary of State Corey Stapleton's knowledge of the state's elections system.



During a meeting with Stapleton on Thursday during their annual convention, local elections officials criticized the secretary of state for his repeated assertions that voter fraud took place during the May 25 special election.



Montana Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2vMC6QJ ) that Stapleton's office provided a list of about 1,800 ballots cast during the election but were not counted. He says the state needs to be more focused on voter fraud to prevent it from occurring.



But during Stapleton's presentation, some county officials, in an outburst, said he lacked the proper understanding of the system he oversees, especially when it comes to why some ballots are rejected. They said his rhetoric weakens the public's confidence in the electoral process.



