Police still search for suspect after chemicals are sprayed on a local playground

On August 10th Whitefish Police received a call around 10 am saying there was some sort of chemical sprayed on the playground equipment in downtown Whitefish. As of right now authorities believe the chemical is bear spray. The reporting party stated that several children had to seek medical attention because of skin irritation the chemical caused them.

We spoke with Assistant Chief of Police Bridger Kelch who tells us the department has never seen a crime like this happen in the small town of Whitefish. And punishment for this is serious. Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities. The assault charge is valid because of the harm the chemicals caused the children.

Kelch tells us, “Children that had a medical reaction or reaction to the chemicals restitution for their health care or if there was any damage to their clothing.”

We spoke with Monica Taynor a mom to three young children. Taynor and her kids live right down the street and visit the park often. She tells us her initial reaction was fear.

Taynor says, “Um, scary I mean just because so many kids come here and so many people with animals come here and a lot of new born babies.”

William Baldwin has lived across from the park for over sixty years. Baldwin actually grew up playing on the same playground. He is completely shocked by this crime.

Baldwin tells us, “This just isn't right, nothing like this has ever happened here that I know of. It's the first time.”

The Whitefish Police Department is still looking for leads and a suspect. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the department at 406-863-2420.