Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

“We will continue to do everything we can to make sure folks on the ground have the resources they need to protect Montanans and their property until every single fire is put out,” said Governor Bullock. “Firefighters, emergency personnel, and volunteers are working hard every day, and on behalf of all Montanans, we thank them for their efforts.”

This declaration allows Governor Bullock to continue to mobilize additional state resources and the Montana National Guard to combat the fires, and to expend funds to meet the contingencies and needs that may arise from them.

Governor Bullock has participated in daily briefings with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Disaster and Emergency Services at the Department of Military Affairs. He has also visited Incident Command teams at the Lodgepole Complex, Rice Ridge, and Sunrise wildfires.

Bullock originally declared a fire emergency to exist in the state of Montana on July 23, 2017. The new Executive Order is attached.