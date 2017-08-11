Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

Kelch tells us criminal mischief, vandalism and assault are all possibilities.
While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
The park will implement 60 parking spots at Logan Pass with a one hour time limit.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
A storm that moved through the park late yesterday afternoon triggered approximately 150 lightning strikes throughout the park. Multiple fires have been reported. Fires are suspected or known in the Apgar Lookout area, the Nyack area, Sprague drainage, and Camas drainage.
The identification of the man who allegedly posed as a Coast Guard Officer on Flathead Lake is identified as 33-year-old Ryan Lowden. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has cited him with three felony counts of Impersonating a Public Official. O
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Top federal and state fire managers say the National Fire Preparedness Level will be raised to its highest point Friday afternoon.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
Whitefish police received a call on the afternoon of August 10 about a chemical that was on the slides, bathroom and water fountains in a children’s park in downtown Whitefish.
Many consumers spend thousands of dollars on the life saving drug epinephrine also known as the Epipen, but what the parent company Mylan doesn't tell you is that there is a cheaper solution.
