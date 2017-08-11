Marshall Wilderness Complex Fire: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place within the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, which includes: Bob Marshall, Great Bear and Scapegoat Wilderness Area.

Stage Fire Restrictions prohibit building, maintain, attending or using a fire or campfire.

EXEMPTIONS within the Bob Marshall Complex:

There is ONE approved site for campfires within the confines of a metal or concrete fire ring or grill provided by the Forest Service for that purpose:

Schafer Meadows Campground:

Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are permitted anywhere on National Forest System lands. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within three feet of the device.

Completely contained wood stoves with a fire screen or spark arrester is allowed only in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

SMOKING:

Smoking is only permitted in a building or a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.