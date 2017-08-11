How to avoid being scammed over the phone

While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener.
Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
The park will implement 60 parking spots at Logan Pass with a one hour time limit.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The identification of the man who allegedly posed as a Coast Guard Officer on Flathead Lake is identified as 33-year-old Ryan Lowden. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has cited him with three felony counts of Impersonating a Public Official. O
Whitefish police received a call on the afternoon of August 10 about a chemical that was on the slides, bathroom and water fountains in a children’s park in downtown Whitefish.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
