How to avoid being scammed over the phone

Phone scams are unfortunately a part of everyday life. People calling to try and scam you out of money. How can you protect yourself from phone scams?

Wake Up Montana has put together a list of three things you need to remember to avoid a scam.

1. Give them nothing- this is your best defense against a phone scam.  Scammers are looking for information so make sure you do not give it out. AARP says any bit of information you give to scammers, even your name, can be used to harm you.

2. Stay alert- before you give any personal or financial information over the phone check the company's credentials and ask the person to mail you information.

3. I'll call you- if the callers insist they have to speak with you, tell them you will call them directly. 

