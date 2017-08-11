Vehicle strikes, fatally injures Yellowstone bison - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Vehicle strikes, fatally injures Yellowstone bison

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Bison Bison

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A bull bison that had wandered out of Yellowstone National Park was killed after suffering severe head and leg injuries when it was struck by a vehicle just east of the park.
    
Wyoming Game and Fish warden Travis Crane says the bison was walking in circles on the highway after the collision Sunday evening near Wapiti and couldn't be moved. Crane tells the Powell Tribune he shot and killed the injured bull because the Wyoming Highway Patrol said it was a public safety hazard.
    
Earlier this year, a Ford pickup was totaled after hitting another bull bison in the same area. Crane says that bull wandered off after the impact.

