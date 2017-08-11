Survivalist Next Door: A tour of a modern-day prepper property

You've heard the terms: survivalists, preppers. They're people who actively prepare for major disasters.

But this way of life is not what it used to be.

Angela Marshall introduces us to the 'Survivalists Next Door.'

******

"The sign says, 'Pavement Ends,'" says ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall. "But some are choosing to survive beyond the pavement, even beyond the dirt road."

Larry and Gwen Busby have lived atop a mountain, miles away from the nearest town, for 14 years.

"It's wonderful up here," exclaims Gwen.

"I like the liberty and the freedom up here," adds Larry.

Freedom to live on their own in peace and with privacy in a lifestyle some would describe as 'survivalist.'

"Look at the scripture. Look at the world. Watch it all," says Larry intently. "And I so believe that tough times are coming."

Preparing for those tough times is not what it used to be. Angela was able to see for herself when the busby's gave her a tour of their home.

It runs on solar power,

Gwen says, "We even have a microwave."

giving them all the comforts of a modern home.

There's hot coffee from the electric coffee pot, pork tenderloin roasting in the Crock Pot, a large-sized fridge, phone, T.V. and even internet.

Gwen adds, "This is a Verizon booster."

Stashed in a private location is food that could feed them for years, along with other valuables, and the tools to grow their own.

While touring the greenhouse, Gwen says, "Now I have zucchini, lettuce, and the herbs."



The Busby's are part of a growing group of people preparing for the unknown.

"Part of the reason why you become an off-the-grid person, or a survivalist, or a retreat-type buyer is because, potentially, there is something that could go wrong," says the owner of Twite Realty Corp, Mark Twite.

Mark Twite specializes in "selling survival."

"Originally, it seemed like a trend, but that trend has been going on for 15 years."

For some, that plan goes far beyond just living off the grid.

"People need to take precautions," Ron Hubbard is the president of Atlas Survival Shelters, the largest bomb shelter factor in the world.

He builds and installs many forms of survival shelters, or bunkers, to prepare for natural or nuclear disasters.

"In the world that we live in today, nobody thinks anybody is crazy for having a protective shelter," says Hubbard. "Their number one asset is their family and they want to protect their family."

That's the bottom line for the Busby's: to ultimately have a safe haven for their family.

"We're trying to be wise," Gwen says. "And safe with the way that the world is going on right now."

Larry adds, "When the end times come, the cockroach, the coyote, and me and my family will be all right."

******

Living a survivalist lifestyle takes a lot of dedication, according to the Busby's.

The dirt road to their is closed in the winter, so they snowmobile to town for work and supplies.

They also have a water tender on the property in the event of a fire.

Still, they say, they love the challenge.