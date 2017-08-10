Many people overpaying hundreds of dollars for the Epipen

Many consumers spend thousands of dollars on the life saving drug epinephrine also known as the Epipen, but what the parent company Mylan doesn't tell you is that there is a cheaper solution.

Mylan's Epipen retails upwards of $600 for one pen, but the company has a generic that's half the price and can be as low as $10 with certain health insurance plans. For households that have multiple family members who need the drug for allergic reactions the generic brand can save you hundreds of dollars. Mother of two Carrie Cantwell said "It's a good feeling. I can't imagine having to pay upwards of a thousand dollars or more for something that could save theirs or my life."

Mylan isn't the only company that sells devices that can be used to inject epinephrine. There's Adrenaclick and Auvi-Q both of which are cheaper than Epipen, but many people don't know about these devices and they risk putting themselves at risk of suffering from a severe allergic reaction or even death. Mother of one Ashley Varela has several family members who forgo the Epipen because it is more than they can afford. She said "I think that's something I should have known about and I didn't. I didn't know there was a cheaper one available so to just figure it out is kinda crazy."

In order to make the switch to a generic epinephrine pen all you need to do is ask your doctor, but medical officials say no matter which brand of device you use you should always check expiration dates.