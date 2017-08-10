Is Yellowstone too crowded? Visitors say 'yes' in new survey

Is Yellowstone Park too crowded? Findings released Thursday from a new visitors survey show most people say yes, yes it is too crowded.

To find this answer and more, scientists conducted two different studies-- a visitor use study and a transportation and vehicle mobility study.

Data for both studies was collected last summer between August 4th and August 14th.

From the visitor use study, we learn where most of the park's visitors are coming from: 83 percent of visitors are from the U.S.; 17 percent are international and of those international visitors about half are Europeans, one third are from China and ten percent are Canadian.

More than half of all visitors say there are too many people in the park.

From the transportation study-- two thirds say parking and traffic congestion is a problem and the visitors surveyed would like to see it fixed in ways that don't limit the use of private vehicles, like public transit and more parking options.

A pretty immediate problem the survey reveals: based on the amount of traffic, the park's roads will be in poor condition by 2021 to 2023.

But what the park will do about any of these problems and findings is still up in the air.

Some of the options Yellowstone has, which other parks have employed, shuttle systems, timed-entries and park reservations.