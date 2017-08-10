Mysterious chemical shuts down local park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mysterious chemical shuts down local park

Whitefish police received a call on the afternoon of August 10 about a chemical that was on the slides, bathroom and water fountains in a children’s park in downtown Whitefish. The reporting party stated that several children had skin irritation after going down the slides.

Bridger Kelch with the Whitefish police department tells us they are investigating this case. Kelch as tells us the department does not know what the chemical is.  A guess is bear/pepper spray. As of right now there is no suspect and no leads.

Parks and Recreation were on site power washing the infected areas.

The park remains closed until further notice.

