Trump says he was surprised by FBI's search of Manafort home

By Associated Press

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he was surprised by an FBI raid on his former campaign chairman's home, calling the move "pretty tough stuff."
    
FBI agents searched Paul Manafort's Alexandria, Virginia, home on July 26. Their warrant sought information including tax documents and banking records.
    
Trump was asked about the search during a question-and-answer sessions with reporters at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course. He says he "thought it was a very strong signal," adding: "They do that very seldom. I was surprised to see it."
    
Trump also tried to minimize his relationship with Manafort, saying he only ran the campaign for "a very short period of time."
    
Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his foreign dealings. He has denied any wrongdoing.

