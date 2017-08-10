Alleged Coast Guard impersonated hit with three felony counts

The man who allegedly posed as a Coast Guard Officer on Flathead Lake is identified as 33-year-old Ryan Lowden.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has cited him with three felony counts of Impersonating a Public Official.

On August 10, detectives conducted a search of his residence where they found Coast Guard clothing similar to what witnesses had reported to the Sheriff's Office.

Lowden is scheduled to appear in Lake County Justice Court on August 16 for an initial appearance.