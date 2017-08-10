Game day opener pushed back as construction at Legends Stadium is delayed

Mark Dennehy with Glacier High School tells us construction on the one million dollar renovations at Legends Stadium is delaying the game day opener for Flathead and Glacier High School.

Thanks to a bond that was passed construction on this project started in June. Dennehy says the new stadium will have turf as well as a new long jump for students. Construction ran into a few problems early on. A man hole was discovered at the 30 yard line and construction crews also hit a drainage pipe. Dennehy tells us their original completion date in August was ambitious.

Dennehy says, “We were trying to get this done by August 11th, we knew that would be a challenge for any contractor that came in here. However, we put it out there. What we're looking at here is moving our games to a different location for the first week.”

Turf will also be safer. Legends Stadium sits on what used to be swampy ground in Kalispell. If it rained players would lose traction on the field and become injured much easier.

While both Glacier and Flathead wait for Legends to be completed Glacier is looking to use Whitefish school’s field for their opener. Flathead High School will be playing at Bigfork High School against Billings Senior on August 24th.