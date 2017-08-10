Health officials recommend evacuations due to wildfire smoke

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Health officials in western Montana are strongly recommending residents of Seeley Lake leave town due to hazardous smoke from area wildfires.



The 2010 U.S. Census put the population of the area at about 1,600.



The Missoula City-County Health Department says children, older adults, pregnant women and people with lung or heart disease could face serious health effects. The amount of smoke in the air Thursday morning was nearly four times the level at which health organizations consider the air to be hazardous. The agency notes Seeley Lake has one medical clinic and it is closed on weekends.



Air quality specialist Sarah Coefield says this is the strongest message the department has ever sent out about dangerous air during a wildfire.



The department also advised moving or canceling school athletic practices and events until the air quality improves.

