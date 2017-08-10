Health Department: Seeley Lake air so bad it's not worth staying

Missoula County health officials are urging Seeley Lake residents to evacuate because of smoke. Only the Sheriff's Department can issue a true evacuation order, but the health department now says air quality is so bad it is posing a serious risk for people even indoors.

In an advisory sent out Wednesday, health officials said air quality in the Seeley Lake area is the worst air quality ever recorded in Missoula County. Smoke from the Rice Ridge and the Liberty Fires is settling in the area.

The health department warns that if you must be in Seeley Lake during the day, they ask you to leave the area at night. The worst smoke is gathering overnight and is entering buildings.

They're asking that athletic practices be moved to another area. They also ask you keep your air conditioners of "recirculate" to remove as many particles from the air as possible.

Finally, Health teams caution that surgical masks are not enough to protect your lungs. Those masks do not provide enough protection. Particles from wildfire smoke will pass right through the mask.

The Red Cross has a shelter set up in the Potomac valley to house people. You can call them at 1-800-272-6668 for more information.