Strategies for planning a last minute summer vacation

We are midway through August which means you only have a few weeks left for a last minute summer vacation. But planning a late summer vacation can be hard and almost impossible for some families.

Planning a last minute trip for the entire family can be hard, so here are three strategies that you can use to get your family on one final vacation.    

  1. Call around about all-inclusive or destination trips- with one phone call; you can have a destination picked with a fully planned vacation. This comes with accommodations, restaurant reservations and activities. Real simple says for the best deal calls the resort directly instead of using a travel service.
  2. Stay updated with apps- sometimes it’s possible to take advantage of last-minute travel deals. According to go banking rates apps like Cruiseline and Ship Mate offer a price alert feature.
  3. Plan a midweek camping trip- campsites fill up on the weekends, so while your children are still enjoying summer break take a couple days off of work and take a family trip on a Tuesday or Wednesday. 

