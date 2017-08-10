Strategies for planning a last minute summer vacation

Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.
The park will implement 60 parking spots at Logan Pass with a one hour time limit.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
A tanker truck rolled over on the East Side Highway south of Florence Wednesday, causing delays in traffic.
A local grocery store chain received local attention for allegedly discriminating against Native Americans.
