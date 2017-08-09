Fair officials talk ride safety

Fair officials Wednesday at the Western Montana Fair are ensuring people that they will be safe this year when they board rides.

There are about 35 rides this year and every morning ride operators go through a list they have to check off before the rides are approved for folks to ride on.

"Everything is checked every day. Nothing is bypassed because it's new. It doesn't matter if the ride was built in the 80s, 90s or yesterday. Every day is checked every single day,” said Hoss, North Star Amusement Ride Supervisor

Every morning they check nuts and bolts and the blocks the rides sit on.

"Blocking, especially here in Missoula the ground is soft and when 8,000 pounds is on the ground it's going to sink a little bit."

Hoss said he's never had a rider injured and he even sends his young son on the rides.

"My four-year-old son rides these rides all the time and I have no issues putting my son on here."

The Last day for the Western Montana Fair is August 13th.