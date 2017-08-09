Bobcat men head to Canada for four games

It's a trip that can only happen once every four year, but the Montana State men's basketball team is heading north to Calgary for four games in as many days.
Three seniors will help the University of Providence Argos volleyball team come together in hopes of a winning record
The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.
The first day of fall camp is a magical time. For fans it's just a great time to see how your team looks for the first time since the spring, but for players, it's a little something extra special.
It's a trip that can only happen once every four year, but the Montana State men's basketball team is heading north to Calgary for four games in as many days.
Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip will visit various cities in Idaho, Montana and Utah, which are all within the Golden Knights’ authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet.
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.
The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.
The Eagles return quarterback Gage Gubrud who will try and bring Eastern Washington its fifth Big Sky title in the last six years. Gubrud threw for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards in 2016 and is one of 14 returning starters for the Eagles this season.
The Vandals went back to shells for Tuesday’s practice, but the intensity stayed high as the team continues to work in preparation for opening day on August 31.
Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season the past five seasons. The Bulldogs will look for the program's 21st conference title in 2017-18.
The Bulldogs swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships last season and have won 12 of the last 13 regular-season WCC Titles and six of the last nine tournament championships.
The Vandal football team began the second week of fall camp on Monday with 24 days left to prepare for the home-opener on Aug. 31, a white out against Sacramento State on SWX.
Eastern Washington will seek its fifth Big Sky title in six seasons as another of the national title contenders. The Eagles (12-2) no longer have coach Beau Baldwin leading the way, but veteran offensive line coach Aaron Best has taken over in a likely seamless transition.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
A local grocery store chain received local attention for allegedly discriminating against Native Americans.
Cougar Gulch is in Stage III Evacuations due to the Sunrise Fire in Mineral County.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robo calls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call.
A tanker truck rolled over on the East Side Highway south of Florence Wednesday, causing delays in traffic.
