Bobcat men head to Canada for four games

BOZEMAN -

It's a trip that can only happen once every four year, but the Montana State men's basketball team is heading north to Calgary for four games in as many days. And after practicing for the last couple of weeks, the Cats are ready to cut loose and play ball.

"We've had 16,17 practices, which for a coach, you're always really happy about that," said Bobcats head coach Brian Fish. "But, now it's time to go out and enjoy. We're not going to tax our minds with too much film work on this trip, we're going to go up there, have some fun."

Returning all but two players from a season ago, the Cats team that heads to Canada features a lot of familiar faces, but with five new players joining the team, this weekend is all about chemistry.

"You know, just learning people's strengths, and weaknesses, and helping each other, being in the right spot," said Bobcats junior guard Tyler Hall. "You know, the more games and playing more game situations will help us during the season."

Fish said his team will treat this trip a little differently than they would in the regular season, with the starters taking the back seat to the guys coming off the bench.

"I have a pretty good feel what Tyler and Harry can do on the floor," said Fish. "I want to see what Luke can do, what Isaac, some of these new guys can do."

Fish said his inspiration for leaning on his role players more this summer came after watching film from last season.

"I thought our big negative was, I thought we had guys wear down because I didn't get our depth to where it needed to be, and I think this trip gives us a chance to build some depth and some confidence," Fish said.

The Cats will return home Sunday, so players can take two weeks off before the start of school.

