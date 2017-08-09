Iconic Kalispell building to be dismantled and moved

Built in 1939, a popular landmark in Kalispell will soon be gone. The Kalispell Lumber Building is being dismantled and moved to another location within city limits. The twelve week project employs a crew of six people and will be completed by Christmas of 2018.

Brad Wright ran the lumber yard for the past thirty years and recently sold the building to new owners Tom and Kristin Davis.

Kristin Davis says their number one priority is to preserve the unique character of the building itself.

Davis says, “The building is so unique and full of character. If there was a way to preserve it, Tom would find a way to do it.”

Tom echoes Kristin’s statement saying, “It’s been an interesting and challenging process determining how to economically dismantle, relocate and re-erect a building of this size. We’re thankful for the great team of people involved and we’re excited for the next phase of the project.”

Once the building is dismantled it will produce 220,000 feet of wood that will be reused for other building projects around the state of Montana.