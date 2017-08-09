One hour parking limits to be placed at Logan Pass - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One hour parking limits to be placed at Logan Pass

Posted:
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

One million people visited Glacier National Park in the month of July, shattering the park’s records.  But with more people comes more traffic, especially at Logan Pass.  Cars line up and gridlock the parking lot making it dangerous for pedestrians.   The park now has a solution to this problem. 

Public Affairs Officer Lauren Alley tells us within the next week the park will implement 60 parking spots at Logan Pass with a one-hour time limit.  Alley tells us congestion specialists with the park say these 60 parking spots will alleviate some of that dangerous congestion. 

Alley explains,” Certain people will continue to circle they won’t just drive on so they add to the congestion.  So, if you give them a spot that they make a quick stop, they can take their photos, they can use the restroom and then they can go to their destination that will actually help relieve congestion up at the top.”

But will this plan actually work?  And how do visitors and locals feel about this time limit?  Susan Anderson and her mother were visiting the park on August 9th.  Susan tells us why she doesn’t think this time limit will work.

Anderson says, “It will be interesting to enforce that.  I don’t know how you’re going to find somebody if they say they’re only going to be there an hour and then find a gopher or something and then want to take pictures.  I don’t see that working very well.”

Susan’s mother Kathy tells us the family usually visits the park every year.  But with the crowds this year it’s been challenging to make their yearly visit.    

Kathy Mentele tells us, “We’ve been usually making trips to Glacier, but this year this is the first time, in August which is different.  And it was still bumper to bumper.”

Traveling all the way from North Carolina Freddie Brown tells us he isn’t even attempting to visit Logan Pass because of the horror stories people have told him about the wait time.

Brown says, “Many people at the bottom of the mountain told us to not drive up there because there wasn’t going to be any parking spots at all and I’ve read it on the internet all over the place.”

Everyone we spoke with today say they hope the park will improve their free shuttle system.  The hope is if more people use the shuttle system fewer cars will be parked in parking lots, decreasing the parking lot congestion.

             

