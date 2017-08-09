UM classes begin Aug. 31; firefighters receive extension

Classes at the University of Montana begin Thursday, Aug. 31. However, UM and the Montana University System will extend important deadlines for students who are fighting wildfires.

The extension gives student firefighters extra time – until Tuesday, Sept. 5 – to meet registration, financial aid, housing and other deadlines. To take advantage of the extended deadlines and reserve space in courses for which they are registered, UM students who are fighting fires must call 406-243-6599 by Wednesday, Aug. 30.



The recorded message at that number instructs students to provide the following information: their name, student identification number, the name of the agency employing them, and whether they are scheduled to move into UM housing.

The extension applies to all students working in the firefighting effort, including those providing support services for fire crews, as well as National Guard members and other military personnel.

For more information call the UM Registrar’s Office at 406-243-5600.