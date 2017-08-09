FVCC Invites community to view eclipse from campus

FVCC is inviting the community to view the solar eclipse from the Kalispell campus on August 21 between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

A limited number of eclipse viewing glasses will available so that guests can safely look at the sun.

Free and open to the public, the viewing will take place on the campus lawn adjacent to the Rebecca Chaney Broussard Center for Nursing & Health Science. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

August 21 is also the last day for new students to apply for admission to FVCC for the fall semester. College officials urge new students not to be left in the dark: proof of immunizations, transcripts and other documents may be required as part of the admission process depending upon intended credit load. Classes begin August 28.

For more information about how to apply, visit www.fvcc.edu/apply or call Morgan Ray at 406.756.3847.