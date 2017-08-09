Montana man gets prison for threatening judges, attorneys

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 65-year-old Montana man who refused to register as a sex offender because he said he was wrongfully convicted of sexually abusing a young boy has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for threatening to kill judges, attorneys and the victim of the abuse.



The Flathead Beacon reports (bit.ly/2vFOxO7) Dale Michael Hanson was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison with no parole eligibility for 30 years for felony intimidation and failure to register.



Hanson served 10 years in prison for the sexual assault conviction. He has maintained his innocence.



Last August, Hanson asked the U.S. Marshal's Service to investigate. A letter said there were going to be a "bunch of dead bodies" if the agency did not intervene on his behalf.



Defense attorney Sean Hinchey argued Hanson's "tough talk" was a plea for help to clear his name.



Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com

