Montana man gets prison for threatening judges, attorneys

The park will implement 60 parking spots at Logan Pass with a one hour time limit.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.
The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.
A local grocery store chain received local attention for allegedly discriminating against Native Americans.
Cougar Gulch is in Stage III Evacuations due to the Sunrise Fire in Mineral County.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robo calls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call.
Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center.
