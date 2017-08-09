Montana National Guard helping ground crews at Meyers Fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

PHILIPSBURG -

Ground crews at the Meyers fire will be getting assistance from the Montana National Guard. Troops arrived in the early morning and will be an additional resource to help fight the fire. Staff Sergeant Dan Johnson said "We're just here to support where we're needed and help the ground crews put the fire out."

The help will come through dropping buckets of water using aircraft and supplying ground crews with water who are stationed in areas near inaccessible terrain. While receiving this additional assistance ground crews will continue their current strategy of constructing and strengthening indirect lines. The goal of both efforts is to keep the fire contained and protect the valuable resources surrounding it. Sgt. Johnson said "We love supporting it because this is our state and just like anybody else it's something that we're very passionate about doing in Montana."

Fire officials say the assistance from the national guard is available as long as the resources are needed.

