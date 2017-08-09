SUNRISE FIRE UPDATE: Cougar Gulch in evacuations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

SUNRISE FIRE UPDATE: Cougar Gulch in evacuations

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Cougar Gulch is in Stage III Evacuations due to the Sunrise Fire in Mineral County. 

The Upper Cougar Gulch area was placed on a stage 2 evacuation warning originally this morning at 9:00 AM.

On August 8, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office updated their Facebook with the following info:

The fire is working its way into trout creek. Starting today Aug 8th trout creek will be In an area closure. There will be manned road blocks near the pellet mill and another near the freezeout road # 7813. For now a person can still travel over hoodoo pass but you will have to drive up cedar creek and over the freezeout road, road # 7813. This so the fire crews can safely remove fire hazards on the trout creek road. However, for now trout remains in a stage 1 evacuation.

