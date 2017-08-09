Montana court upholds sentence of man who killed deputy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of a man who ran down and killed a Cascade County sheriff's deputy while fleeing officers in 2014.



The high court on Tuesday unanimously rejected Adam Sanchez Jr.'s argument that jury in his trial had been given improper instructions that violated his right to due process.



Sanchez was sentenced in December 2015 to life in prison without parole for the death of 33-year-old Deputy Joe Dunn.



Sanchez led officers on a high-speed chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Sanchez swerved to hit Dunn with his vehicle as the deputy was laying spike strips on the roadway.



Sanchez also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in a separate federal case.

