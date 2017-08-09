MSU Staff donates 11,000 pounds of water to help with fire season

Some staff members at Montana State University are jumping up to help with fire season, how? Staff in the MSU Department of Animal and Range Sciences donated 11,000 pounds of water to the Lodgepole Fire Complex in Eastern Montana.

JT Saunders, Red Bluff Ranch Manager in the Department of Animal and Range Sciences in the College of Agriculture, was working and wondering what he could do to help the hundreds of firefighters in Eastern Montana. Being from there, he sympathized with the people who saw their land go up in flames.

After phone calls to friends and fire relief efforts and emails to college administrators, Saunders raised around 750 dollars. From there, he went to Costco. Costco was able to cut him a deal and sold him 9,000 bottles of water at a discounted rate of 7 cents apiece.

Saunders said that in Montana, you help your neighbors.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me; it’s just the right thing to do. Help out people, and where we grow up being a neighbor is priority. We wanted to do something to help, but we were so busy here that we could go over there for a week to help fight fire so we wanted to figure out a way that we could help them out and see what we could do.”