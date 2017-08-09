MSU Staff donates 11,000 pounds of water to help with fire seaso - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU Staff donates 11,000 pounds of water to help with fire season

BOZEMAN -

Some staff members at Montana State University are jumping up to help with fire season, how? Staff in the MSU Department of Animal and Range Sciences donated 11,000 pounds of water to the Lodgepole Fire Complex in Eastern Montana.

JT Saunders, Red Bluff Ranch Manager in the Department of Animal and Range Sciences in the College of Agriculture, was working and wondering what he could do to help the hundreds of firefighters in Eastern Montana. Being from there, he sympathized with the people who saw their land go up in flames.

After phone calls to friends and fire relief efforts and emails to college administrators, Saunders raised around 750 dollars.  From there, he went to Costco. Costco was able to cut him a deal and sold him 9,000 bottles of water at a discounted rate of 7 cents apiece.

Saunders said that in Montana, you help your neighbors. 

“It doesn’t mean anything to me; it’s just the right thing to do. Help out people, and where we grow up being a neighbor is priority. We wanted to do something to help, but we were so busy here that we could go over there for a week to help fight fire so we wanted to figure out a way that we could help them out and see what we could do.” 

    United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark. 

    The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

    A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square kilometers) in the Kootenai National Forest and is threatening residences southeast of Eureka.

    Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center. 

    Officials say heavy rains that caused flooding in some parts of the Houston area and prompted about two-dozen water rescues.
    LOS ANGELES, CA - 08-03-2017 (Press Release Jet) -- Meramaal, “The One Stop Finder,” recently secured $100k from Angel investors in Canada and the UK in order to help grow India’s top classifieds...
