Griz Start Fall Camp

The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here.

“Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.

“We’re fired up, it’s the next phase. The guys had a great summer and got a little stronger a little bigger all those things and now fall camp is the next phase and a step to get better,” said Head Coach Bob Stitt.

For the first time since 1991 the Griz enter the season not ranked. The players say it’s something the fans and media might talk about but certainly not them…

“I honestly don’t pay attention to what people are saying about us the preseason polls and all that crap, we don’t care you know,” said Senior DE Tucker Schye.

“No we haven’t talked about it at all, I saw it on my social media but it’s nothing that concerns us because it doesn’t matter at all. If we win games we will be back in the top ten like we always are,” said Phillips.

Could being unranked be an advantage for the team this year? Coach Stitt hopes so.

“It’s kid of nice to fly under the radar and we know what we have as a team and we are excited about that. for our guys to fly under the radar and surprise a few people early, that’s a good thing,” said Stitt.

