Griz Start Fall Camp

The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.

The sun is out, the water is cold, pads are popping. Griz football is here. “Oh it feels great, it feels like an eternity since we have been out here. I know me personally, I am excited to get back out here and we have a lot of guys that weren’t here this spring and they are fired up,” said Griz Senior QB Reese Phillips.

Over the weekend, Argo Field wasn't filled with the typical soccer or lacrosse players that you might expect, but rather, volleyball players. "It's the Argo Grass Camp. It's the first time we've done this camp," said University of Providence volleyball coach Arunas Duda. "We just figured what a great opportunity with the field here to get kids outdoors and playing doubles on the grass." Campers traded in their knee pads for grass stains and focused on a different...