Yellowstone National Park expecting an influx of visitors to see the eclipse

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -

Yellowstone National Park are warning visitors to expect heavier traffic in the days before, during, and after the solar eclipse.

Visitors on August 21 will see the moon pass between the sun and earth, blocking a part of the sun-- a partial eclipse-- throughout the park. Yellowstone is not in the path of totality. 

Margon Warthin with the Public Affairs Department said in a news release that park roads and facilities may be overwhelmed by this large influx of visitors, wanting to see the eclipse. 

Yellowstone does not recommend traveling in and out of the South Entrance on August 21. 

That entrance borders Grand Teton National Park and the center-line of the solar eclipse will pass over that park, placing it in the path of totality. August 21 is anticipated to be the busiest day in the history of Grand Teton National Park. 

Here's what you can do to prepare for August 21:
· Pack your patience
· Expect heavy traffic on park roads
· Give yourself plenty of time to travel to and from your destination
· Get up-to-date road conditions online and by phone at (307) 344-2117
· Do not expect to have cell phone service, even in areas where it is normally available
· Arrive with enough food, water, and fuel in your vehicle for the entire day
· Bring appropriate eclipse viewing glasses (available in park lodges, general stores, and bookstores) and solar filters for cameras, binoculars, or telescopes
· Read the solar eclipse frequently asked questions.

In Yellowstone, the partial eclipse will occur between 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. The eclipse will "peak" around 11:36 a.m. for a little over two minutes. 

