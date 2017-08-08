United Airlines increases winter flights at Bozeman airport

United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport.

In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark.

"This is the single largest ski/winter expansion ever at BZN and we are excited to see United offer such great service to six of their hubs," said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director.

They projected that is will result in a nearly 30-percent increase in service to BZN during the winter season and up to twelve daily departures during peak season.

"The Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Tourism Community wants to thank United Airlines for their major investment in Bozeman and Southwest Montana and continued efforts to make Bozeman more accessible to the nation and the world," said Daryl Schliem, Bozeman Chamber of Commerce CEO.

"New air service like United just announced is a critical piece to the economic growth and lifestyle that makes Big Sky and the Gallatin such a great place to work, live, and visit," said Taylor Middleton, General Manager, Big Sky Resort.

"United is proud to offer easy access for our customers flying from six of our U.S. hubs to Bozeman," said Jake Cefolia, United's vice president of Sales. "More flights to world-class skiing in Bozeman is now just a short flight away."

Here are the details of the expanded United Airlines service at BZN:

Los Angeles (LAX) - United will increase nonstop service to/from LAX between Dec. 20 and March 26 and between March 31 and April 1.

New York/Newark (EWR) - United will increase nonstop daily service to/from New York/Newark daily between Dec. 20 and Jan. 7 and Saturday/Sunday service between Jan. 8 and Feb. 14 and daily service between Feb. 15 and March 26.

Houston (IAH) - United will increase nonstop daily service to/from IAH daily between Dec. 20 and Jan. 7 and between Feb. 15 and March 18 and Saturday/Sunday service between Jan. 8 and Feb. 14 and between March 19 and April 1.

San Francisco (SFO) - United will increase daily nonstop service to/from SFO between Dec. 20 and March 26 and between March 31 and April 1.

Denver (DEN) - United will increase service with up to five daily flights to/from DEN year-round.

Chicago (ORD) - United will increase service with up to three daily flights to/from ORD year-round.