United Airlines increases winter flights at Bozeman airport - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

United Airlines increases winter flights at Bozeman airport

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

United Airlines is expanding its winter season service at Montana's busiest airport.

In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, Bozeman Yellowstone Int'l Airport (BZN) airport officials said that this expansion will increase the number of flights and available seats to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Houston and New York/Newark. 

"This is the single largest ski/winter expansion ever at BZN and we are excited to see United offer such great service to six of their hubs," said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director.

They projected that is will result in a nearly 30-percent increase in service to BZN during the winter season and up to twelve daily departures during peak season.

"The Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Tourism Community wants to thank United Airlines for their major investment in Bozeman and Southwest Montana and continued efforts to make Bozeman more accessible to the nation and the world," said Daryl Schliem, Bozeman Chamber of Commerce CEO.  

"New air service like United just announced is a critical piece to the economic growth and lifestyle that makes Big Sky and the Gallatin such a great place to work, live, and visit," said Taylor Middleton, General Manager, Big Sky Resort.

"United is proud to offer easy access for our customers flying from six of our U.S. hubs to Bozeman," said Jake Cefolia, United's vice president of Sales. "More flights to world-class skiing in Bozeman is now just a short flight away."  

Here are the details of the expanded United Airlines service at BZN:

Los Angeles (LAX) - United will increase nonstop service to/from LAX between Dec. 20 and March 26 and between March 31 and April 1.

New York/Newark (EWR) - United will increase nonstop daily service to/from New York/Newark daily between Dec.  20 and Jan.  7 and Saturday/Sunday service between Jan. 8 and Feb. 14 and daily service between Feb. 15 and March 26.

Houston (IAH) - United will increase nonstop daily service to/from IAH daily between Dec.  20 and Jan.  7 and between Feb. 15 and March 18 and Saturday/Sunday service between Jan. 8 and Feb. 14 and between March 19 and April 1.

San Francisco (SFO) - United will increase daily nonstop service to/from SFO between Dec. 20 and March 26 and between March 31 and April 1.

Denver (DEN) - United will increase service with up to five daily flights to/from DEN year-round. 

Chicago (ORD) - United will increase service with up to three daily flights to/from ORD year-round. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New fires near Eureka force evacuations

    New fires near Eureka force evacuations

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-08-08 13:21:10 GMT

    Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.  Several places are also ...

    Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.  Several places are also ...

  • Gibraltar fire forces long time Eureka residents out of their homes

    Gibraltar fire forces long time Eureka residents out of their homes

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:16:41 GMT

    The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.

    The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.

  • Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:01:11 GMT

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

  • Updated evacuation orders for Eureka

    Updated evacuation orders for Eureka

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:52:57 GMT

    Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center. 

    Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center. 

  • Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:46:56 GMT

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

  • Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

    Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:22:45 GMT
    Glacier National ParkGlacier National Park

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

  • The Latest: Fire in northwestern Montana forces evacuations

    The Latest: Fire in northwestern Montana forces evacuations

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:30:12 GMT

    A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square kilometers) in the Kootenai National Forest and is threatening residences southeast of Eureka.

    A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square kilometers) in the Kootenai National Forest and is threatening residences southeast of Eureka.

  • Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-08-07 16:05:31 GMT

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.