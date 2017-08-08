Local store employee tries to ban customer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Local store employee tries to ban customer

A local grocery store chain received local attention for allegedly discriminating against Native Americans.

A Facebook Live video goes viral and forces the company to take action.

This Facebook Live video has received hundreds of views and reaction because of a man who went to the market and was told he was trespassing and was banned.

According to this customer in the Facebook live video, he told viewers that every time he comes into the market a particular employee gives him a hard time.

The owner of Missoula Fresh Market, Craig Holtet said he watched the Facebook live video and was shocked by it.

"It was on Saturday night and I lost a lot of sleep over it. And I think from our reaction it's just. Let me just be clear, he doesn't work here anymore,” said Holtet.

The owner assures ABCFOX Montana that no one told this employee to say that to the customer.

Holtet added they apologize to those who were offended and that he has reached out to the man in the video.

Unfortunately, ABCFOX Montana was not able to get a hold of the man to get more of his side.

Those with Missoula Fresh Market are still continuing to investigate exactly what happened that evening on Saturday, August 5th and are in the process of executing the appropriate action. 

