Gibraltar fire forces long time Eureka residents out of their ho

Gibraltar fire forces long time Eureka residents out of their homes

EUREKA -

The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.

Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road.

Bob Traina has been living in Eureka for the past thirty years on Sherman Creek Road and was forced to evacuate his home.  Train tells us on the night of August 7th he got a panicked call from his neighbor.  The Gibraltar fire was in his neighbor’s front yard.

Traina tells us, “It was right in his front yard.  So, we went and looked at it and it was a lot of orange and a lot of smoke and within a couple of hours the Sheriffs were coming up there and saying get ready to evacuate”

The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. 

Traina tells us he worries the most about his children.  Traina and his wife were hoping to leave their Eureka home to their kids once they grew old.

Traina explains, “I feel sorry for our kids because we've had it good you know and we were hoping that we could leave it for them but you know we'll just have to see what happens now.”

Derek DeShazer with forest service tells us Type 2 management teams from Kalispell will arrive in Eureka tonight with more resources to fight the Gibraltar fire.  Right now the biggest concern is the wind and high heat.  These factors can make the fire grow. 

While DeShazer works for the forest service he is also a Eureka resident and today was originally was on a different assignment, but as the Gibraltar fire grew DeShazer was re assigned to the fire. 

Deshazer explains, "Pretty scary, I woke up this morning and walked outside and there was ash all over the windshield of my car.  I was planning a completely different job for today and I got roped into this fire.”

    

    Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.  Several places are also ...

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

    Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center. 

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

    A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square kilometers) in the Kootenai National Forest and is threatening residences southeast of Eureka.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

