Gibraltar fire forces long time Eureka residents out of their homes

The Gibraltar fire is burning over a thousand acres after lightning struck at four locations near Eureka on August 7th.

Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road.

Bob Traina has been living in Eureka for the past thirty years on Sherman Creek Road and was forced to evacuate his home. Train tells us on the night of August 7th he got a panicked call from his neighbor. The Gibraltar fire was in his neighbor’s front yard.

Traina tells us, “It was right in his front yard. So, we went and looked at it and it was a lot of orange and a lot of smoke and within a couple of hours the Sheriffs were coming up there and saying get ready to evacuate”

The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.

Traina tells us he worries the most about his children. Traina and his wife were hoping to leave their Eureka home to their kids once they grew old.

Traina explains, “I feel sorry for our kids because we've had it good you know and we were hoping that we could leave it for them but you know we'll just have to see what happens now.”

Derek DeShazer with forest service tells us Type 2 management teams from Kalispell will arrive in Eureka tonight with more resources to fight the Gibraltar fire. Right now the biggest concern is the wind and high heat. These factors can make the fire grow.

While DeShazer works for the forest service he is also a Eureka resident and today was originally was on a different assignment, but as the Gibraltar fire grew DeShazer was re assigned to the fire.

Deshazer explains, "Pretty scary, I woke up this morning and walked outside and there was ash all over the windshield of my car. I was planning a completely different job for today and I got roped into this fire.”