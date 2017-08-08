The Latest: Fire in northwestern Montana forces evacuations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Fire in northwestern Montana forces evacuations

By Associated Press

EUREKA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on fires burning in the Kootenai National Forest near Eureka (all times local):
    
12:15 p.m.
    
A lightning-caused fire in northwestern Montana has burned three-quarters of a square mile (2 square kilometers) in the Kootenai National Forest and is threatening residences southeast of Eureka.
    
Forest officials say the Gibraltar Ridge Fire is one of several that began during a lightning storm late Monday.
    
Lincoln County officials say the evacuations were ordered at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for residents that live on the following roads: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Creek, Stevens and Graves Creek. Other residents were on pre-evacuation notice.
    
However, fire officials encouraged all residents living near the fire to evacuate before being told to leave because fires can spread rapidly.
    
A Lincoln County dispatcher says the sheriff's office evacuated 10 residences overnight while other residents left on their own.
    
9 a.m.
    
Evacuation orders are in place for some northwestern Montana residents after a lightning storm sparked fires southeast of Eureka in the Kootenai National Forest.
    
Lincoln County officials say the evacuations were ordered at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for some residents that live on the following roads: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Creek, Stevens and Graves Creek. Other residents were on pre-evacuation notice.
    
A Lincoln County dispatcher says the sheriff's office evacuated 10 residences overnight while other residents left on their own.
    
A shelter is available at the Church of God in Eureka and animals can be taken to the fairgrounds.
    
Eureka is a town of about 1,000 people about 9 miles south of the Canadian border.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

